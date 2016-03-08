Gattuso: ‘I feel a lot of pressure as Milan manager’
02 October at 19:55AC Milan look like they are finally getting their season going; smashing Sassuolo 4-1 at the weekend after a string of questionable results, including a 1-1 draw against Cagliari and Empoli and a 2-2 draw with Atalanta.
Speaking to UEFA’s Official Website, Gattuso revealed more about how he feels as head coach of Milan:
“I have lived many years as a player and now I am in the second season as a coach, after starting with Primavera. For me it's like being in a family, my family was a Milanese and that's why I always supported Milan. It was a dream to get here, as well as what was done with this shirt. But there is a problem: every time I go down in the field as a player, and today on the bench, I feel a huge weight. Already I feel a lot of pressure, I live a lot of matches, but it is not easy. It's something special because sometimes I feel a lot of responsibility on me. I feel like president, storekeeper and much more when I work for this club.”
