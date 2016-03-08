Gattuso: 'I have nothing to say to Romagnoli'
28 September at 00:15AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has refused to blame Alessio Romagnoli for his error against Empoli, despite the club's 1-1 draw at Tuscany.
The rossoneri had scored in the first half through an own goal, but Romagnoli's error in Milan's penalty area saw Empoli get a penalty in the second half. Francesco Caputo had slotted away the penalty to get Empoli a valuable point.
Following the game, Rino Gattuso was talking to Sky Sport and he refused to blame Romagnoli for the error that saw the Italian give the ball away and that eventually led to Empoli getting the penalty.
Gattuso said: "I do not have to say anything to Romagnoli. Their goalkeeper made 4-5 miracles.
"We have to make as few mistakes as possible and we have to look ahead."
Gattuso also said that not being able to manage games is become a mainstay at the club. He said: "I think that in the second half we have created a lot: there is a mistake and we are paying that dearly. We regret not closing the games and this is becoming a habit."
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
