Gattuso: 'I'm laughing, we are not thinking about Inter'

AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has revealed that they are not thinking about Inter, despite being just a point behind the nerazzurri.



The rossoneri picked up a convincing 3-0 win over Empoli yesterday in the Serie A and came to within just a single point of Inter, who play Fiorentina on Sunday in a bid to bring the gap upto 4 points.



Gattuso was talking to the press after the win over Empoli and he was asked about Inter. He said: "I'm laughing, we're not thinking about Inter. I would put a signature as big as a house for Inter finishing third and Milan fourth. I do not think about the derby now, we have Sassuolo, Lazio and Chievo."

