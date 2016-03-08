Gattuso: 'I'm laughing, we are not thinking about Inter'

23 February at 09:25
AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has revealed that they are not thinking about Inter, despite being just a point behind the nerazzurri.

The rossoneri picked up a convincing 3-0 win over Empoli yesterday in the Serie A and came to within just a single point of Inter, who play Fiorentina on Sunday in a bid to bring the gap upto 4 points.

Gattuso was talking to the press after the win over Empoli and he was asked about Inter. He said: "I'm laughing, we're not thinking about Inter. I would put a signature as big as a house for Inter finishing third and Milan fourth. I do not think about the derby now, we have Sassuolo, Lazio and Chievo."
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.