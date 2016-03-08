Gattuso: 'I'm sorry to have never brought the best out of the players, there is not much to do to improve'
25 May at 15:05AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has apologised for not having brought the best out of players but believes that not much has to be done to improve the side.
Gattuso was talking to the press ahead of the rossoneri's game against SPAL tomorrow and he said: "I am not looking for those who speak well and those who speak ill. I don't care, I have to concentrate only on work. It's hard, but I don't listen to the voices.
"At the beginning of the season there were those who spoke of the championship. I was the first to want to raise the bar, I couldn't tell a young team that we were in 5th-6th place. I don't want any merit, it's about these guys. In moments of difficulty we always come out, sorry never to have brought out the best."
On improvements: "There is not much to do, we need to analyze and understand what kind of football we want to do. We need functional players. For the type of team that they are, they need experienced players, who take responsibility. "
On managing Milan, he said: "Training Milan is a dream, it was difficult and I hope it can continue. It was an honor and I hope I can do it for as long as possible. "
