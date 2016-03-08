Gattuso is the new name in the frame for Roma job after being put forward by Totti

According to Corriere della Sera, Gennaro Gattuso, who at the end of the season looks increasingly likely to part ways with Milan, is the new name in the frame for the Roma job.

Following tension with Leonardo, Gattuso is now expected to lose his job at Milan in the summer, regardless of how well the Rossoneri finish the season, and his situation has not gone unnoticed in Rome. They too will be looking for a new manager, as Claudio Ranieri was only ever deemed a temporary solution to the problem that arose when Di Francesco was removed from his position in March following Roma’s exit from the Champions League at the hands of Porto.

According to the newspaper the driving force behind Gattuso’s candidacy for the Roma job is none other than Francesco Totti, who is expected to push for a more important behind the scenes role at Roma in the summer, and see’s the Milan manager as the ideal candidate to lead Roma’s revolution.