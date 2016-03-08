​Gattuso leaves Milan after UCL qualification failure

Gennaro Gattuso has decided to leave Italian Serie A giants AC Milan after the club failed to secure a spot in the next edition of Europe’s leading club football tournament — UEFA Champions League.



Milan finished their league campaign with 68 points, one behind fourth-placed Inter Milan and will now have to take part in the UEFA Europa League next season.



Following a disastrous end to their campaign, Gattuso, after meeting with the club hierarchy which included Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis, has decided to part ways with the Rossoneri before the start of the next season.



Gattuso was not the only high profile exit from the club as it is being learnt that club’s Sporting Director Leonardo Araújo will also leave the club in the coming days.



Gattuso is highly respected at the San Siro for his services for the club as a midfielder as he has represented Milan in as many as 387 league games, where he has scored 10 goals and helped the team in achieving numerous titles both domestically and in Europe.

