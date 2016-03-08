Gattuso: 'Leonardo respects me, no problems with referees, I liked Donnarumma'

01 April at 13:55
AC Milan president Gennaro Gattuso spoke with media on Monday on the eve of the Serie A clash against Udinese. The Rossoneri have lost the last two games against Inter and Sampdoria: "I spoke with Maldini and Leo, there is respect and nobody can put that into doubt. I have no problems and Leo has no problems too. If we had one we would have said it".

CALDARA - "He is improving physically. New system? We'll see tomorrow".

PIATEK - "I had the feeling that he was too alone in the first half against Sampdoria. In the second half we created more chances. He is not a problem the problem is that we went down in the first minute and the game was tough".

BAKAYOKO - "He struggled in the first half. We all did it. In the second half he played very well. Yet again, he is not a problem, we need to regain stability and tranquillity".

DONNARUMMA - "Criticism are normal. I liked the fact that he didn't hide. He went to speak with TVs. One year ago he wouldn't have done it". 

REFEREES - "I want no alibis. Orsato doesn't whistle many fouls. We have to accept his decisions and do more to win games".
 

