Gattuso looks for solutions as two AC Milan right-backs are now injured

30 April at 09:30
AC Milan have had a rough spell as of late, not even getting close to reaching the expectations set. In addition to failing to get the results he wants, Gattuso will now also have to do without two of his right-backs.
 
In fact, this afternoon the Rossoneri announced that Andrea Conti has injured his shoulder, less than a week after it was revealed that Davide Calabria will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury.
 
With that said, Gattuso will have to find a new player to start in their place. The obvious choice is, of course, Ignazio Abate. The Italian veteran would act as a straight swap for Calabria and Conti, though it remains to be seen if he will be given a chance.
 
Should Gattuso decide to leave him on the bench, then a change of formation could be on the cards, switching to a three-man backline against Bologna on Monday evening.
 

