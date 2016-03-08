Gattuso: 'Managing AC Milan is a dream, I hope this continues'

25 May at 16:30
AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has said that he hopes that his tenure as the rossoneri manager continues as it has been a dream for him.

Gattuso's future is under stern scrutiny and he is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, with sporting director Leonardo also close to an exit in the summer.

Ahead of Milan's Serie A game decider against SPAL, Gattuso said:  "Managing AC Milan is a dream, it was difficult and I hope it can continue. It was an honor and I hope I can do it for as long as possible. "

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.