Gattuso: 'Managing AC Milan is a dream, I hope this continues'

AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has said that he hopes that his tenure as the rossoneri manager continues as it has been a dream for him.



Gattuso's future is under stern scrutiny and he is expected to leave the club at the end of the season, with sporting director Leonardo also close to an exit in the summer.



Ahead of Milan's Serie A game decider against SPAL, Gattuso said: "Managing AC Milan is a dream, it was difficult and I hope it can continue. It was an honor and I hope I can do it for as long as possible. "