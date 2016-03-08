Gattuso: 'Mandzukic seems like he is playing in a park'

AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has criticised Mario Mandzukic's playing style, saying that it always seems as though he is playing in a park with his friends.



The controversial tie involving Milan and Juventus last night saw Milan get denied two penalty calls, as Moise Kean clinched the tie late in the game to seal all three points.



After the game, Gattuso was talking to Sky and was asked about the physical approach to the game that Mandzukic took. He said: "We also deserved something more against Juve last season. Episodes? I believe in the good faith of those who do this job. We were naive against such a strong team, which combines quality and physical strength.When they are in trouble, they go to look for Mandzukic, who always seems to play at the park with his friends for the physicality he has."