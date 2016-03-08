Gattuso: 'Maybe I have to stand next to them with a whip...'

12 April at 16:45
During today's press conference at Milanello, ahead of tomorrow's clash with Lazio, Gattuso brought up AC Milan's failure to convert set pieces, proposing a comical solution.
 
"I agree with those who say that we aren't using our set pieces properly. However, if Calhanoglu and Suso don't raise the balls when taking the corners, there's only so much I can do about it. Maybe I have to stand next to them with a whip (laughs)," he stated.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.