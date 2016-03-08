Gattuso: 'Maybe I have to stand next to them with a whip...'
12 April at 16:45During today's press conference at Milanello, ahead of tomorrow's clash with Lazio, Gattuso brought up AC Milan's failure to convert set pieces, proposing a comical solution.
"I agree with those who say that we aren't using our set pieces properly. However, if Calhanoglu and Suso don't raise the balls when taking the corners, there's only so much I can do about it. Maybe I have to stand next to them with a whip (laughs)," he stated.
