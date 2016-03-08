Gattuso meets Jorge Mendes: AC Milan coach offered Newcastle job

Gennaro Gattuso's future at AC Milan is uncertain and as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri coach dined with super-agent Jorge Mendes in a well-known restaurant in Milano.



The Milanese paper adds that the Portuguese agent presented him the possibility of coaching in the Premier League and more precisely Newcastle, who are encountering various difficulties in the negotiations for the renewal of Rafa Benitez's contract.



Speaking of contracts, Gattuso is tied to Milan by an agreement until June 2021 but is ready to evaluate alternative solutions for next season, regardless of Champions League qualification. The coach has always put the club in front of everything but his relationship with Leonardo has always been somewhat not ideal.