Gattuso, Milan: Man Utd manager Mourinho hailed 'one of the greatest coaches'
24 July at 17:00AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has heaped praise on Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho ahead of the two club's friendly fixtures scheduled in the United States on July 26, Thursday.
"I think that Mourinho has been at the top for 20 years," AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso went on to explain.
He has won so much, he is always looking to get the best out of his players.
"He has a great mentality and he knows how to get into a player's mindset. I think we are talking about one of the greatest coaches in the world.
"I can assure you that being a player. "When you get to play these matches", they should be a source of pride.
