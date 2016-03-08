Gattuso names AC Milan star as “strongest in the world”
22 September at 19:50AC Milan defeated Luxembourg side Dudelange on Thursday evening, bringing the three points back to Milan as they began their Europa League campaign. Over the summer, Milan signed Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus, with an option to buy, as they sought to use a superstar striker to put up more of a title challenge than they have in recent years.
Speaking at a press conference in anticipation of Milan’s game against Atalanta, Gattuso said the following, including naming one of his forwards as “the strongest in the world”:
“To make better use of the characteristics of Higuain you have to lift your head and put it on. Castillejo did not even charge, he raised his head and served. If they start to embroider Higuain gets annoyed and comes to play outside the area.
“I think that Gonzalo, because we analyze everything, is good for giving us a hand at dribbling.
“Higuain is the strongest in the world for me, I train him. We are dependent on him, I read, because he has always scored. We must exploit its characteristics.
“They must learn to know each other: Suso must know Higuain and vice versa, they are jobs we are doing, it takes time. We, and they, must understand what features each partner has.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments