False start for Gennaro Gattuso on the Napoli bench. The new coach declared after the home defeat with Parma."I have a great team in my hands, built to reach the top positions, but it is doing poorly in terms of results and performance. In my opinion, because it is not well at the mental level: he must go back to believing in his own potential, removing his problems from his head .""I don't believe in bad luck, we are in great difficulty. It is such a moment and we are paying a little for everything. I have also seen positive things, but we are suffering. When you try to put an extra striker, you discover yourself and you lose your balance. We must concentrate and always be on the piece"."Insigne? Today he did not play badly".Anthony Privetera