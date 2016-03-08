Gattuso: ‘Newcastle links are unfounded, with Mendes there is only friendship’

Speaking to the media before his Milan side aim to book a place in the Coppa Italia final tomorrow when they take on Lazio, Gennaro Gattuso has poured cold water on the rumours that surfaced linking him with a potential switch to Newcastle next season.



The Gazzetta dello Sport had claimed that the Rossoneri coach had met Jorge Mendes at a popular Milanese eatery and talked about the possibility of taking over the Newcastle job, if their current manager Rafa Benitez left in the summer. However Gattuso seems to have put an end to the rumours before they even really got started today saying that the links were unfounded “With Mendes we often see each other, I like good food and talk about football". Newcastle? Unfounded voices. I repeat, with Mendes there is only one great friendship."