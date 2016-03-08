AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has called the rossoneri's draw against Cagliari as one of the worst defensive performances he has ever seen.The rossoneri were held to a 1-1 draw by Cagliari on Sunday and while Gonzalo Higuain did score his first ever goal for Milan, it was an equalizer in response to a Joao Pedro opener in the fourth minute of the game.Gattuso was recently talking to MilanTV about the game and he described it as the worst defensive peformance by his side since he became the manager of the rossoneri.The Italian said: "We need the charge on such days, I like to see angry and sad faces because they serve to understand what shirt we wear and what society we are."We must give a clear signal, we can not give the feeling that we improvise. It was one of the worst defensive games since I coached Milan as a manager. It is something that should make us think ".Milan now face Dudelange in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday as they look to get back on track.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)