Gattuso on Milan at third place: 'We have to play 12 cup finals now'
02 March at 21:45AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso believes that the rossoneri still have 12 cup finals to play before they finish inside the top four.
Milan climbed upto 3rd in the league, following their 1-0 win over Sassuolo earlier today. This came a day after Inter had endured a disappointing 2-1 loss at the hands of Cagliari yesterday.
After the game Gattuso was talking to the press and he told Sky Sports about how he feels being at third and being in the Champions League spots.
He said: "Now we must be good, we are not going through a positive moment for 10/15 days, we can only do one phase.
"We still have to play twelve cup finals, I do not want anyone to be exalted, neither players nor fans. It is right to exalt oneself but what we are doing is not enough, we need to do more.
"Fatigue? Who plays football knows it, there are players who are playing 10/11 games in a row. It does not have to be an alibi but there is someone who plays a few games under his chances. We are making a bit of confusion in the process of ownership. "
