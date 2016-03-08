Gattuso: 'Our success isn't only down to Paqueta and Piatek'
25 February at 22:40AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has said that the success of the side does not only depend on the star duo of Lucas Paqueta and Krzysztof Piatek.
The two winter signings have made a real impact since having joined and have led the charge to the rossoneri cementing their placed inside the top four and being only two points behind rivals Inter.
Gattuso was talking to Milan TV and RaiSport ahead of Milan's Coppa Italia semi-final first leg game against Lazio and he said that the success doesn't only depend on the club's new stars.
He said: "The credit should not only go to Piatek and Paqueta but to the team, as well as to be given credit for the whole group for the performances in the field.
"The enthusiasm of the fans, however, makes us very happy, we will have to be good to keep it high and then we'll see where we'll get from there."
Since his arrival from Genoa, Piatek has scored seven times already this season and is only one goal behind Gonzalo Higuain's tally as an AC Milan player.
