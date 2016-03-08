Gattuso: 'Piatek asks the staff about the opposition defenders'
23 February at 10:55AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has revealed that the club's new hero Krzysztof Piatek always asks the staff about the characteristics of the defenders he will come up against.
Piatek scored for Milan again in their 3-0 win and found the back of the net for the seventh time in all competitions since his arrival from Genoa. He has now created history by being the only goalscorer since Oliver Bierhoff to score in all of his first four starts for a new club.
Following the 3-0 win over Empoli, Gattuso was talking to Sky Sports about Piatek and praised him a lot.
He said: “Piatek has settled in very well and works hard, but he’s not a player who stands out in training.
"He looks after himself but doesn’t do that much. He is far more practical, focuses on the important things and likes to test out the movements two or three days before a game."
The win helped the rossoneri strengthen their position in the top four and helped them come to within a point of Inter Milan.
