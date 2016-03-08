Gattuso: 'Piatek is like Tomasson, Bakayoko needs to do one thing'

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso spoke to Milan Tv on the eve of the Coppa Italia clash against Napoli: "We need to show the same personality we had against Napoli in the opening 50 minutes. The last 30 we were too long and that helped Napoli. We are a young squad and we need to have consistent performances and a strong mentality to get back to the top".



PIATEK - "He is similar to Tomasson. Jon was always giving his best and he was always very helpful. I like Piatek. He is a curious lad. He watches all the pictures of Milanello. He likes to talk and live the atmosphere of Milanello. That's great. He could start tomorrow. Him or Cutrone".



BAKAYOKO - "A player can't be a flop one day and a top player the other day. There are many rumors about him. the only thing that he has to do is to use his qualities and skills to help us".



BIGLIA AND CALDARA - "They worked with the rest of the team for a little while yesterday. They will be available within a week".

