Gattuso playing for his future in the season finale: here are his possible replacements
23 April at 11:00First Lazio in the Coppa Italia, then Torino in the league. Gennaro Gattuso, as reported by Tuttosport, is about to experience one of the most intense weeks of his coaching career. The next five days represent a crucial junction not only for the present and future of the Rossoneri club but also for the coach.
Should AC Milan fail to reach its seasonal goal (the Champions League), Gattuso's destiny would be sealed. In that case, the exemption would be almost inevitable.
The Rossoneri directors would be happy to go ahead with Gattuso but the results of the next matches will be decisive for the club, which cannot afford to stay another year outside of the Champions League. A lot will, therefore, revolve around the next two matches against Lazio and Torino.
But in the case of Gattuso's departure at the end of the season, who would replace him at the San Siro? Antonio Conte remains a great dream. The Rossoneri are behind the other suitors but they are not yet cut off. Other names considered by Leonardo are MaurizioSarri, Rudi Garcia and Mauricio Pochettino, very appreciated by club CEO Ivan Gazidis.
Go to comments