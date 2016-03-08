AC Milan boss Rino Gattuso is set to make major tactical changes to the side next week, with a clash against Roma coming up.Gazzetta dello Sport state that Gattuso will start summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko against Roma and will also play another summer signing in Mattia Caldara, who arrived from Juventus this summer, in the centre of the defense. The Italian will take the place of Mateo Musacchio.It is stated that Ignazio Abate is set to return and he will replace Davide Calabria or he will play further forward. Ricardo Rodriguez is expected to keep his place at left-back, along with Alessio Romagnoli.Milan had started with a 4-3-3 formation in their Serie A opener against Napoli last week as Franck Kessie, goalscored Jack Bonaventura and Lucas Biglia had started in midfield. But Gattuso could well throw Bakayoko in for Kessie against Roma, with the other two in midfield expected to start and the forward three expected to be the same unless Abate isn't shifted further up front.