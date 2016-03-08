Gattuso prepares Europa League revolution as he names AC Milan squad list

Gattuso names his squad for the match in the Europa League against F91 Dudelange. The noticeable absentees are Musacchio Bonaventura, Suso, Ricardo Rodriguez and Cutrone. The squad:



Goalkeepers: G. Donnarumma, A. Donnarumma, Reina



Defenders: Calabria, Abate, Caldara, Romagnoli, Zapata, Laxalt



Midfielders: Bakayoko, Kessie, Biglia, Bertolacci, Mauri



Attackers: Halilovic, Castillejo, Higuain, Calhanoglu, Borini



As for the expected starting 11, the goal is to not underestimate the team they are playing against in the first Europa League outing. The most likely starting 11 is: Reina; Abate, Caldara, Romagnoli, Laxalt; Kessie, Bertolacci, Bakayoko; Castillejo, Higuain, Calhanoglu.

