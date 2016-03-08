Gattuso reacts to investigation about money laundering
14 July at 17:55AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso is reportedly under investigation for money laundering.
Gattuso owned the 35% of Tre Olmi farm which went bankrupt in 2014 and is suspected to be one of the figureheads of Pasquale Motta, an entrepreneur that according to Italian Police is linked with Mafia families in Piedmont.
The news was broke by Repubblica a few hours ago and Gattuso’s lawyer has already reacted to the report: “The document I received from the attorney of Ivrea is a mandatory act for my role of minority shareholder. Investigations are ongoing but are only focused on one single subject that was indirectly linked with Gattuso who had been a minority shareholder for short time. Mr. Gattuso never covered any operative role as he only owned a part of the company.”
AC Milan are actuating several changes in their control room after that Elliott has taken over from Yonghong Li. A new Board of Directors will be found in the coming weeks while the club are about to appoint Paolo Scaroni as their new President.
Go to comments