Gattuso responds to Bakayoko-Kessie-Acerbi feud: 'We must apologize'
14 April at 11:00AC Milan defeated Lazio 1-0 yesterday thanks to a late penalty goal from Franck Kessie. The match, however, ended in a somewhat controversial manner. Francesco Acerbi swapped shirts with Rossoneri star Tiemoue Bakayoko who then, along with the goalscorer Kessie, showed off the shirt in front of the Milan fans.
This began a social media feud between the parties involved, with the Lazio defender attacking the Milan duo for spreading hatred, while Ciro Immobile called Bakayoko and Kessie "little men". Both players later apologized on social media, insisting that it was only a joke and a bit of healthy sports rivalry after the match.
Rossoneri coach Gennaro Gattuso also addressed the matter in the post-match conference yesterday: "We must apologize, these things should not be done. It takes too much time and a professional should use social media as little as possible and concentrate more on one hour of training rather than 4-5 hours on social networks."
