Gattuso reveals 'desire to return' to management after Milan exit
31 May at 21:00AC Milan confirmed the departure of Gennaro Gattuso as head coach earlier this week, with a lot of speculation growing within the press about his successor. Speaking to Sky at Carlo Ancelotti's birthday party, Gattuso spoke on a number of topics, including Ancelotti himself.
"I owe so much to Carlo because he was a great coach, a teacher. In difficult moments we often hear him, the story says he has more experience of me. I smile because I imagine myself at 60, we hope to get there.
"Milan will always remain within me, it gave me a great chance both as a player and as a coach. It was a difficult choice, but it was right. Milan is in good hands, the club is made up of great men. Fans don't have to worry.
"The desire to return [to management] is there. We are a working group: I make the decisions myself, but I have to share them. We must evaluate how and what to propose next."
