Gattuso reveals 'desire to return' to management after Milan exit

31 May at 21:00
AC Milan confirmed the departure of Gennaro Gattuso as head coach earlier this week, with a lot of speculation growing within the press about his successor. Speaking to Sky at Carlo Ancelotti's birthday party, Gattuso spoke on a number of topics, including Ancelotti himself.

"I owe so much to Carlo because he was a great coach, a teacher. In difficult moments we often hear him, the story says he has more experience of me. I smile because I imagine myself at 60, we hope to get there.

"Milan will always remain within me, it gave me a great chance both as a player and as a coach. It was a difficult choice, but it was right. Milan is in good hands, the club is made up of great men. Fans don't have to worry.

"​The desire to return [to management] is there. We are a working group: I make the decisions myself, but I have to share them. We must evaluate how and what to propose next."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.