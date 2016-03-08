AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has revealed how Gianluigi Donnarumma can become the best goalkeeper in the world.Gattuso was recently talking to the press ahead of AC Milan's Serie A opener against fellow top four rivals Napoli. He was asked about Donnarumma and summer signing Pepe Reina.Gattuso said: "Reina has not trained for the last 10-12 days, but one of them will be playing regularly in the league and the other will do the other two competitions."If Donnarumma manages to copy Reina- the plays the role in the dressing room, he can become the number one in the world. He has had an incredible fortune, he has an incredible champion playing with him. The rest now is up to him, he has only to copy."Gattuso was not sure about whether Mattia Caldara will start or not. He said: "I do not know if he plays or not. Hecomes from a totally different football style compared to how we play. We have always played with the 4 at the back line. We have different methods and at this moment we have to work on it."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)