Gattuso reveals reason for AC Milan exit



Rino Gattuso has left AC Milan after 18 months at the helm. The former player failed to help is side qualify for next season’s Champions League and has decided he is no longer the right man to take the team forward.



Gattuso will leave despite have 2 years left on his contract but has confirmed that he will ask for the approximately 2 million euros net per season he is entitled to.



Speaking to Repubblica, Gattuso explained his reason for leaving the club.



"Deciding to leave the Milan bench is not easy. But it is a decision I had to make. There was not a precise moment it was the sum of these eighteen months as a coach for a team that for me will never be like the others, months that I have lived with great passion, unforgettable months, mine is a painful but thoughtful choice I give up a two-year contract Yes? because my story with Milan can never be a question of money ".



