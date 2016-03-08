Gattuso reveals the truth about his future at AC Milan
12 April at 15:00
On the eve of the clash between Milan and Lazio, the Rossoneri manager Gennaro Gattuso spoke to the media at a press conference at Milanello.
"Lazio are a very physical team, in this aspect they are like Juventus. The always fill the penalty box well. Tomorrow, it won't be enough to just play well, we will need great desire. We will have to play in the best possible way.
"I'd be happy to see us replicate the performance against Juventus, obviously without certain mistakes. I want to see the same mentality as a week ago. It has been a good week, we trained well.
"The referees? I don't want to look for alibis, I only want us to continue working. Rocchi refereeing tomorrow's game? It's a guarantee, he is a great referee. One of the best in Italy.
"I really enjoyed the words of Maldini yesterday. I still have a two-year contract. My goal is to return to the Champions League, the rest is just gossip.
"Update on the injured? Gigio should be with us again next week. Paqueta is improving, between today and tomorrow, he will run in the sand.
"The UCL race? "I saw Samp-Roma, it was an open game decided by an episode. Atalanta combine quality and physicality, it seems they don't struggle. Their mentality is fantastic.
"I agree with those who say that we aren't using our set pieces properly. However, if Calhanoglu and Suso don't raise the balls when taking the corners, there's only so much I can do about it. Maybe I have to stand next to them with a whip (laughs).
"Borini? Let's see if he continues to play from start tomorrow. The midfield? I saw a well-working midfield against Juventus, and tomorrow I'm sure that they will have a great game. Conti? Today we tried him. He is a player that can give us so much," he concluded.
