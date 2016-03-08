Gattuso reveals why Ajax and Tottenham can be models for Milan and gives Paqueta green light
19 April at 14:45AC Milan will face Parma tomorrow in an important clash in the race for the Champions League. Rossoneri coach Gennaro Gattuso spoke to the media on the eve of the Serie A matchup.
"I think it will be a very difficult match for the opponent's characteristics. We didn't deserve to win in the first leg, they know what they have to do and they have weapons to put is in difficulty. It is a stadium where Milan has always struggled and we will have to fight. Both we and they play for a lot," he said.
"Lazio? We only have to think about the field, I don't want to talk about the episodes anymore. We made a mistake and apologized. We took our responsibilities, we can't do more. The Coppa Italia match? we will think about it later.
"Paqueta and Romagnoli? Lucas is doing very well, we'll see tomorrow. Romagnoli has done everything with us today and is available. Zapata? We'll see tomorrow. Cadara is fine, he hasn't played a long time and we need the right situation to put him on the field.
"Europe? The level is very high, even in the Europa League, there have been many interesting matches. The difference is made by the income, the stadiums and this makes the difference.
"I saw a calm team, I saw the enthusiasm that was missing for a period against Lazio. We have to put it on the field tomorrow. It is an important match, we need to be ready. Andre Silva? He wanted to go away because he wanted more space. I always said he is an important player.
"Tottenham and Ajax? Tottenham did not have a market because they gave priority to the stadium and they are almost the same team and know each other by heart. Ajax have been playing this game for years, it is not a surprise for me. They are an important school.
"Can they be models for Milan? You can do everything in life. Milan, after winning a lot, had a difficult time but there are many young players in the team," Gattuso concluded.
