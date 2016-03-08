Gattuso reveals why Cutrone and Piatek can't play together up front
27 January at 09:45AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has revealed that new signing Krzsysztof Piatek and Patrick Cutrone can't start together up front for the rossoneri.
Milan were held to a goalless drew at home by Napoli yesterday. While new signing Paqueta start and played well, it was Cutrone who started up front. Piatek came on in the second half and played as the sole striker.
Following the game Milan boss Rino Gattuso was talking to the press about the draw. And he told DAZN about why the new signing and the youngster can't start together as things stand.
He said: "Now, they can not play together not because of their characteristics but because of the team's balance. This season we tried to play seven / eight games with the two strikers and I always had the feeling of leaving something on the street.
"I think that if this team were able to make mistakes as little as possible, the transition phase could do a lot more, keep the ball well. We have to analyze in these 21 games, leave a little 'to be desired in the last 25 meters and we miss more than something in the last step. It is my great regret."
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments