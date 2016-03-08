"Cutrone was tested, but the ankle still annoys him slightly. He's not 100% ready. The other players stayed at home to continue at Milanello. Musacchio was out of action for two days. For the rest, it was a decision made by myself and my staff," Gattuso stated during the press conference.

The likes of Bonaventura, Cutrone, Musacchio, Rodriguez and Suso will miss the game tomorrow, although it's expected that Gattuso will field a relatively untested formation tomorrow.

Ahead of tomorrow's Europa League clash between AC Milan and Dudelange of Luxembourg, Gennaro Gattuso picked his squad with several important players missing.