Gattuso revolution: Paqueta behind Piatek and Cutrone in a 'Kaka-esque' role for Milan
02 April at 11:15AC Milan will face Udinese today at the San Siro and will look to bounce back from a disappointing 0-1 defeat against Sampdoria on Saturday. Gattuso has some changes for the match on his mind and is ready for a minor revolution in his team.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, against Udinese Paqueta should act as an attacking midfielder behind two strikers, a role that is most familiar to the Brazilian international, as Gattuso seeks new solutions to guarantee more attacking fluidity.
The Milanese paper reports that Piatek will play alongside Patrick Cutrone from the beginning for the first time since the Polish striker's arrival at the club, with Paqueta being placed behind the two in a role that Kaka used to operate in during his time for the Rossoneri. The former Flamengo man will look to replicate his compatriot and make Milan fans dream in the race for the Champions League.
So far, Gattuso has always lined up Paqueta in the midfield trio. During his time in Brazil, Paqueta played all over the pitch, sometimes even as an attacking midfielder. The experiment can last for one game or much longer, a lot will depend on the outcome of this evening's matchup.
