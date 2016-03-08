Gattuso: 'Romagnoli can write important pages in AC Milan history'

AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has hailed the influence that Alessio Romagnoli has had on the club, saying that he can write important pages of the club's history.



After Milan's 3-0 win over Empoli at the San Siro, Gattuso told Sky Sports: "It is worthless, it is scarce and it is right that he is with us. I was also massacred for making him captain.



"He is now empowered, has great room for improvement. It can be a player who can write important pages with this shirt. In the last year and a half he has found the key inside his head, he is taking better care, he does things with criteria."



