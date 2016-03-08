Gattuso: 'Romagnoli can write important pages in AC Milan history'

23 February at 10:25
AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has hailed the influence that Alessio Romagnoli has had on the club, saying that he can write important pages of the club's history.

After Milan's 3-0 win over Empoli at the San Siro, Gattuso told Sky Sports: "It is worthless, it is scarce and it is right that he is with us. I was also massacred for making him captain.

"He is now empowered, has great room for improvement. It can be a player who can write important pages with this shirt. In the last year and a half he has found the key inside his head, he is taking better care, he does things with criteria."

 

