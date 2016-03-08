Gattuso's clear request from the Napoli players in training

Gennaro Gattuso, in his first training session with Napoli, immediately made his voice heard. Taking over from Carlo Ancelotti, the former AC Milan manager is facing a tough task, as he needs to turn the negative situation around.

As reported by Areanapoli.it, Gattuso had a very clear request from the players during training, as these were his words: "I give you just a minute to drink, take that fear off your face: I want you aggressive, determined, confident of your means".

