Gattuso's clear request from the Napoli players in training
12 December at 14:45Gennaro Gattuso, in his first training session with Napoli, immediately made his voice heard. Taking over from Carlo Ancelotti, the former AC Milan manager is facing a tough task, as he needs to turn the negative situation around.
As reported by Areanapoli.it, Gattuso had a very clear request from the players during training, as these were his words: "I give you just a minute to drink, take that fear off your face: I want you aggressive, determined, confident of your means".
