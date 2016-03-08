Gattuso's wildcard for Juventus-Milan: Borini

06 April at 16:40
The game between Juventus and AC Milan will kick off at 18:00 Italy time, and for the away side even one point would be crucial for the remainder of their season. 
 
After using the 4-3-1-2 formation last week, Gattuso has switched back to the 4-3-3, most likely due to Paqueta's injury. Cakhanoglu will play in the Brazilian's usual position, while Borini surprisingly will start at left-wing. The former Liverpool man will certainly be Gattuso's wildcard for this game. 
 

