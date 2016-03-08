AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has slammed the Italian media for their criticism of summer signing Gonzalo Higuain.Higuain failed to score for the rossoneri during their 3-2 loss to Napoli last weekend as the game saw Giacomo Bonaventura and Davide Calabria find the back of the net for Milan. Napoli had to come back from 2-0 down to seal all three points at the Stadio San Paolo.Gattuso was recently talking to reporters in his pre-game press conference ahead of the rossoneri's game against Roma on Friday. He criticised the media for their unfair criticism of the Argentine striker.He said: 'Go and watch the last few games Higuain played at Napoli. How many ball touches did he have? If you want to have headlines in the newspapers, that is ok. Here we talk only that Higuain has not scored."He's an important player, he makes us play better, he makes us go up. It's true, but you have to make the most of it."Gattuso expressed his satisfaction at how the side had played against Napoli, despite the 3-2 loss. He said: "I was pleased to see the guys work so hard. We were not playing at home, there were 60,000 people. We had to do everything to avoid making mistakes in Naples'.When asked about Mattia Caldara, Gattuso said: "We'll have to see if he plays tomorrow."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)