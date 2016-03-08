Gattuso slaps player for holding Barcelona jersey
29 August at 18:15AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso was recently seen playfully slapping youngster Gabriele Bellodi for holding up a Barcelona shirt on camera.
Bellodi was proudly holding up a jersey of the Catalan side following a friendly in the United States against them. Gattuso is seen coming from behind and playfully slapping him while he holds up the jersey.
The friendly saw Milan pick up a 1-0 win, thanks to a late Andre Silva goal.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments