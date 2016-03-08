Gattuso still has hope, one condition which can keep him at AC Milan

AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso still has some hope that he can still be the club's manager next season.



Gattuso's position has strongly been called into question in recent weeks, with the club now struggling to get into top four months after being as high as third in the league table. The rossoneri are fifth in the table, three points behind Atalanta.



Corriere della Sera state that if Milan do get Champions League football next season, Gattuso could be asked to keep his job. It won't mean that Gattuso will surely stay but it will force the rossoneri leadership to rethink their plans about sacking Gattuso.