Gattuso still has hope, one condition which can keep him at AC Milan

11 May at 13:35
AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso still has some hope that he can still be the club's manager next season.

Gattuso's position has strongly been called into question in recent weeks, with the club now struggling to get into top four months after being as high as third in the league table. The rossoneri are fifth in the table, three points behind Atalanta.

Corriere della Sera state that if Milan do get Champions League football next season, Gattuso could be asked to keep his job. It won't mean that Gattuso will surely stay but it will force the rossoneri leadership to rethink their plans about sacking Gattuso.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.