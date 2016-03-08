Gattuso stresses Piatek can't win games on his own ahead of Inter clash; on Icardi...

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow's Milan derby between AC Milan and Inter Milan, Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso said the following:"Every derby has a story of its own, we don't have to think about that of four months ago. I hear that Inter is dead, that we are favorites. There are no favorites in the derby, we must play with the heart and prepare for it well. We have to play with intelligence, we have made a good record but we respect Inter, they can put us in great difficulty."I connect with the words of Calhanoglu: it is a game that can help us all, we are all young."Piatek? The difference must be made by the collective, not just one. I have seen few in my life who win games alone. We must win with the collective and with the team game."These are games, as I like the management of the group, where we must talk as little as possible. As a player I liked to prepare for it with silence and professionalism, I didn't like being teased and so I coach as such. We hear the game coming, we worked hard on the field, there will be few shouts and incitements because the pressure is there."On Icardi? I find it difficult to answer this question: the way I see football, I think that even the strongest player in the world must have respect for the other components of the locker room. The teams are built there. Respect is essential but not only by the player but also by those who represent him. The locker room is sacred, resentment must always be put aside."​'I always thought that the coach had 30%. You have to get the group to work hard and discipline effectively; and believe in what you do. The merit is of the boys, they are young but they are growing mentally. Even the company, a small percentage of the success will be mine and my staff."Piatek? ​I did little with the striker. I don't even talk much with him because he is someone who doesn't like to get lost in chatter. Now he starts to smile a little more, the first few days I thought he was angry with me (laughs). He is a character who likes to work, he comes to the field even on free days and right now I don't even need to talk to him because he knows what he has to do. That's okay."Musacchio? ​He has grown a lot, but the merits of the defensive phase must be given to everyone, not only to the defenders. Musacchio is not only strong physically, he misses a few balls technically. He always manages to mark the post. This is today's secret..."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.