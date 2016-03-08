Gattuso studies Paqueta

16 November at 16:55
AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso is reportedly studying where he could play the club's new signing Lucas Paqueta when he joins up with the side in January.

Italian daily Corriere dello Sport state that Gattuso is considering where he could bring the best out of the midfielder and has considered playing him in the further forward midfielder role in a 4-3-3 and could get Paqueta to rotate alongside Giacomo Bonaventura.

Gattuso though, could also use Paqueta behind Gonzalo Higuain in a 4-4-1-1 shape and feels it give him more space to create.

For more transfer news and updates, click here

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.