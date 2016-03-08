Gattuso studies Paqueta
16 November at 16:55AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso is reportedly studying where he could play the club's new signing Lucas Paqueta when he joins up with the side in January.
Italian daily Corriere dello Sport state that Gattuso is considering where he could bring the best out of the midfielder and has considered playing him in the further forward midfielder role in a 4-3-3 and could get Paqueta to rotate alongside Giacomo Bonaventura.
Gattuso though, could also use Paqueta behind Gonzalo Higuain in a 4-4-1-1 shape and feels it give him more space to create.
