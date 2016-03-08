Gattuso suggests “desire” of Man Utd and PSG target to join Juventus
24 July at 10:00Speaking at a press conference ahead of AC Milan’s US tour and pre-season International Champions Cup fixtures, head coach Rino Gattuso spoke on the topic of Leonardo Bonucci’s reported departure. The latest reports suggest that a dramatic return to Juventus could be on the cards, just a year after he left the club.
ON BONUCCI: - “I spoke with Leo and until he leaves, I want to see the same Bonucci in the locker room that I've seen to date. For its future will have to talk with the society. I think that when a player expresses his desire, it is right to face the speech in a serious and reasoned way.”
TRANSFER MARKET - "Both the old and the new company know what the missing pieces are - I think the important thing is going to pick up players who can improve the squad. We will see what happens. " "Yes, I do. take functional players ".
THE CLUB - "I have not yet had a confrontation with the owners, we have spent two intense weeks of work, there is great peace of mind, then it is normal that these changes bring about new things: we have a duty to give our best, we are not in Until now I can not help but thank all the people around the world of Milan Mirabelli If I'm here at Milan it's because he believed in me in November of last year. I am now a professional, there is great regret and great bitternes , but we have to look ahead, I have to think about doing my job.”
PHYSICAL CONDITION - "The basis of the work we did in Milanello, here in America we will work more on high speeds".
NEXT CHALLENGE - "It was much easier to prepare the games as a player, it's been several years now - playing against big-name opponents like Manchester United is a matter of pride for us, Mourinho, he's a winning coach. the best from its players, it has a great mentality, it manages to enter the soul of the players, and this is a great quality.”
IBRAHIMOVIC - "We will stay for three days in the Los Angeles Galaxy sports center, where he plays Zlatan, he is a great personality player, he always wants to win, he gave us a lot in those years he was with us. (laughs, ed), but surely having a player like Ibra in the team is something fundamental to achieve important results. "
