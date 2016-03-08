Gattuso tells Piatek: 'I hope you take the record off Ronaldo'
10 April at 10:15AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has reportedly challenged Krzysztof Piatek to break Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the most goals scored by a foreigner in his first season in the Serie A.
Piatek is currently the top scorer for not just Milan, but Genoa too. And he found the back of the net for Milan against Juventus; only to see Moise Kean grab a late winner to hand the Old Lady all three points.
Gazzetta dello Sport state that after the 2-1 loss in Turin, Gattuso had told Piatek that he should break Ronaldo's record.
He said: "I hope you will take the record off Ronaldo (as the best foreigner in the first year of Serie A in terms of goals), you deserve it."
On TV, Gattuso had said: "To get this record, my whole Milan and not just Krzysztof has to go around."
The Pole has scored 21 goals in total this season- 8 for the rossoneri and 13 for Genoa. Ronaldo, who has been missing due to injury for the last three games, has found the back of the net 19 times.
The Portuguese is returning to the first team against Ajax in the Champions League and could help Juve seal the Scudetto at the weekend.
Go to comments