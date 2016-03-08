Gattuso: 'The VAR is something incredible, I love it'

07 April at 09:45
AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has said that despite the controversies from yesterdays games, he loves the concept of VAR in the Serie A.

During the rossoneri's 2-1 loss to Juventus yesterday, they were denied two penalties as Moise Kean scored the winner late in the game. But the decisions have caused a lot of controversy.

After the controversy, Gattuso was talking to the press about VAR and he said: "I am a member, I cannot speak and then it is not part of my style.

"I repeat it for the eighth time, the VAR is something incredible, I love it. Use it, have the courage to stop for everything the time it takes for the game. I don't know on what basis they decided not to give the penalty but I don't want to talk about it.

"I don't look for alibis. Today we could have been better, we made two mistakes that cost us dear. , I was one that many times injustices I wanted to take care of myself."

Milan remain fourth in the Serie A, one point clear of fifth placed Atalanta.

