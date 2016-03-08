Hakan Calhanoglu, who normally plays in that position, is suspended for this game, and Gattuso has been forced to make a change. Samu Castillejo, who was recently signed from Villarreal, has had little time to adapt and therefore, he's not expected to start. Furthermore, Gattuso is reportedly unhappy with the performances of Fabio Borini, who's been the backup to Calhanoglu.





READ MORE: The latest Italian football news Instead, it seems Giacomo Bonaventura will play from the first minute on Saturday evening.

As AC Milan's encounter with Napoli is approaching fast, Gennaro Gattuso has to make a decision on who will start as the left-winger.