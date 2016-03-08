Gattuso to decide left-winger for Napoli clash as Borini experiment fails
21 August at 18:00As AC Milan's encounter with Napoli is approaching fast, Gennaro Gattuso has to make a decision on who will start as the left-winger.
Hakan Calhanoglu, who normally plays in that position, is suspended for this game, and Gattuso has been forced to make a change. Samu Castillejo, who was recently signed from Villarreal, has had little time to adapt and therefore, he's not expected to start. Furthermore, Gattuso is reportedly unhappy with the performances of Fabio Borini, who's been the backup to Calhanoglu.
Instead, it seems Giacomo Bonaventura will play from the first minute on Saturday evening.
