Gattuso 'unsure' on future; feels 'too much responsibility' at Milan
26 May at 23:45Gennaro Gattuso has spoken to the press after AC Milan's 3-2 victory over Spal this evening, which, although a good result, was not enough to see the Rossoneri qualify for the Champions League; as wins for Inter Milan and Atalanta put the two Nerazzurri sides into next year's tournament.
Speaking to the press, Gattuso said this:
"In the last few minutes I thanked the team and also the club did too. We secured 68 points, there is regret and it hurts. We did a good job, with some graft. We can have hold our heads high because we are still very young. It seems little, what we have done, but in reality it is a lot: I'm not to take credit, that is to go to the players.
"My season? I think that coaches should be judged by experts and by the club: these days we will meet and listen to what they have to say to me. We did something good, I made mistakes but all the coaches make them. All in all it was a very positive season: I repeat, with all the problems we had, in these 18 months, we did a good job. Sorry to have lost points in the last few months, but the work is still good: but I don't have to tell the club these things, they have to pronounce themselves experts.
"Decreases in concentration during the season? It is not just a matter of one department, we were often too crushed and sometimes we did not go well or there was a missed opportunity, on other occasions we played the ball badly in midfield and we lost the ball too much. However, I am happy with the growth of my players, they have played with quality and can still improve next year.
"There will still be Juventus, I feel too much responsibility in this club, I spend too much time here and I felt more pressure than I should have felt. In the last few months I slept little, I am in pieces mentally.
"A game to play again? No, you don't get to go back. Instead we look at some wrong behaviors, like in the derby, sometimes we didn't give consistency to what we did and we also lost our soul. It is no coincidence that after that blow we won very few points, the biggest mistake was to have thought too much about certain attitudes."
