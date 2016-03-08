Here’s how Gennaro Gattuso commented Gonzalo Higuain’s performance against Napoli: “He is a player that gives us quality and helps us to develop our attacking actions. Tonight we didn’t feed him, he didn’t have chances to score. We didn’t create a lot in the last 20 meters but when he touches the ball he always provides quality. Higuain is a vital player for us, we must improve and put him in the best conditions to score goals. Before the 2-1 he was one of the best player on the pitch.”