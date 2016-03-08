Gattuso waiting for Milan’s approach

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s former midfielder Gennaro Gattuso is reportedly waiting for an approach from his former club.The 41-year-old has managed the Milan-based club from 2017 to 2019 and left the post after the club failed to cement a place in the UEFA Champions League.Gattuso was replaced by Marco Giampaolo who is increasingly under pressure after the Rossoneri suffered four defeats in the first six league matches.Therefore, Gattuso has now emerged as one of the top contenders to replace the 52-year-old in the near future.Gattuso was approached by Serie A outfit Genoa but that approach did not materialise into something substantial.