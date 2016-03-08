Gattuso wants to keep AS Roma target Suso at AC Milan at all costs

Gennaro Gattuso, the manager of AC Milan has told that he wants to keep AS Roma target Suso at all costs.



“He’s working hard and well, he’s hardly stopped. It annoys me because I want to keep Suso at all costs. He can be an added value,” Gennaro Gattuso, the manager of AC Milan told Corriere dello Sport.



"He combines quality and quantity, has very precise skills and makes important runs on and off the ball. He has stamina and a strong heart. We’re talking about a top player who can improve even further.”

